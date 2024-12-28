Stand up for the facts!

Ciara O'Rourke
By Ciara O'Rourke January 8, 2025

No, this isn’t a video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs riding a motorcycle in prison

If Your Time is short

  • This video predates Sean "Diddy" Combs’ Sept. 16, 2024, arrest. A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said no inmates have "the means or ability to ride a ‘dirt bike’ or motorcycle in any Federal Bureau of Prisons facility."  

Music magnate Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested Sept. 16, 2024, on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. 

But a purported video of Combs riding a motorcycle in prison isn’t what it appears. 

"Diddy riding a bike in jail," reads the text over the video in the Dec. 28 Instagram post as someone in what looks like an orange inmate uniform rides a motorbike around what looks like a prison block. 

As of Jan. 7, Combs was incarcerated at Brooklyn, New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center. 

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told PolitiFact that "no incarcerated individual has the means or ability to ride a ‘dirt bike’ or motorcycle in any federal Bureau of Prisons facility."

The video, meanwhile, predates Combs’ arrest. 

An Instagram account shared it Feb. 24, 2024, with this caption: "Can you do this in your prison?" 

The initial post didn’t mention Combs, but Dec. 27, 2024, the same account posted the same video with a different caption: "Meanwhile Diddy in jail living his best life."

We rate claims the video shows Combs riding a bike in prison False.

 

