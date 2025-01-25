During President Donald Trump’s first term, he restricted immigrant visas for citizens of Nigeria and five other countries.

But a Facebook video purporting to show Trump announcing a new policy restricting visas for Nigerians was altered.

"I am announcing a temporary policy shift, one that aims to encourage Nigerians, especially those in critical professions to stay, invest and work in their homeland," a voice that sounds like Trump says as footage of him speaking at a microphone plays in the video. "As part of this policy, the U.S. will limit certain visa approvals for Nigerian professionals, including doctors, nurses, engineers."

"Donald Trump just announced that America will no longer give visas to Nigerians," text in the video says.

A Jan. 25 Facebook post sharing the video said, "Donald Trump is advising Nigerians and Africans to stay back to develope their countries as deportation of illegal migrant policy has effectively begin."

This video was altered.

The audio doesn’t track with the movement of Trump’s mouth in the footage of him speaking, which comes from election night remarks he gave inNov. 6, 2024’s early morning.

Trump mentioned neither Nigeria, immigration nor visas during the speech. He did mention U.S. borders several times, saying "we’re going to fix our borders" and "we’re going to have to seal up those borders."

Though Trump’s early days in office have been marked by deportations and a flurry of executive orders curtailing immigration, we found no evidence that Trump has any policy like the one the Facebook video describes.

We rate its claims False.