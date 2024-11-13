Stand up for the facts!
No, ABC didn’t say it was cutting ‘View’ co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg
If Your Time is short
-
This claim originated on a self-described satire site.
-
An ABC spokesperson has said it isn’t true.
A recent Facebook post purports to deliver the "breaking" news that ABC announced it was cutting two of its cohosts from the daytime talk show "The View."
"Finally," the Nov. 13 post said. "ABC issued an official statement confirming that Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg’s contracts will not be renewed because they are too toxic. Was it a wise choice…"
This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)
ABC didn’t immediately respond to PolitiFact’s questions about the post but we found no evidence, such as credible news reporting or public statements from the network, Goldberg or Behar, to corroborate the claim.
It appears to have originated in March on a self-described satire site, SpaceXMania, when it was clearly labeled "satire."
An ABC spokesperson told Reuters at the time that the claim was not true.
We rate this post False.
Facebook post, Nov. 13, 2024
Blog post, March 15, 2024
Reuters, Fact Check: No evidence that ABC decided not to renew ‘The View’ host contracts, July 25, 2024
