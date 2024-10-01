Stand up for the facts!
Parody account spreads false claim about Secretary Pete Buttigieg and HIV
If Your Time is short
-
This claim was originally shared by a parody account.
-
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made no such announcement about contracting HIV.
-
This claim is rooted in historic stigma around gay men and HIV.
You know what they say: Beware of "breaking" news on X.
It’s not always what it seems.
"BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg reveals that he is HIV-positive" read an Oct. 1 X post that garnered a million views.
This claim about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is entirely invented, but stereotypes about gay men and HIV are part of a much older playbook.
(Screenshot of X post)
Featured Fact-check
The self-proclaimed parody account @Breaking911OnX shared the claim. The account bio reads "Parody artist. If you fell for my bait, you owe me eight dollars." The account regularly posts unsubstantiated claims. For some, the joke is obvious, such as this one from Oct. 1: "BREAKING: J.D. Vance spits on palms before shaking Tim Walz's hand at vice presidential debate."
Buttigieg, one of the most prominent openly gay U.S. politicians, made no such announcement about contracting HIV.
Nevertheless, the claim continued to be shared by large accounts on X including Stew Peters, a conservative radio host whom we have fact-checked for sharing misinformation.
HIV, which stands for human immunodeficiency virus, is spread through bodily fluids, most commonly during unprotected sex or sharing drug injection equipment. Left untreated, the virus can cause AIDS.
The virus began spreading in the U.S. in the early 1980s, largely among gay and bisexual men. Although anyone can contract HIV, the stigma for gay men persists today.
Gay and bisexual men still remain at high risk for contracting HIV, but people can take many steps to prevent infection.
Don’t believe the tweet about Buttigieg. That parody-originating claim is Pants on Fire!
