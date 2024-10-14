Stand up for the facts!
No October surprise: Claims Melania Trump said she wants to divorce the former president unfounded
If Your Time is short
-
This claim is "totally false," according to the Trump campaign.
The month before a presidential election sometimes delivers an "October surprise" — potentially game-changing news that breaks in the dwindling days before voters cast their ballots.
As of Oct. 22, the label had been applied to several stories, including a judge’s order unsealing evidence in a case against former President Donald Trump and during the recent — and since resolved — dockworkers strike.
On Facebook, it recently was used to describe a claim that former first lady Melania Trump was separating from her husband.
"Breaking news," an Oct. 14 post said. "October surprise. Melania Trump declares that she wants a divorce."
But anyone familiar with how misinformation spreads on social media should not be surprised that this claim is unfounded and, the Trump campaign said, "totally false."
"Do you people not know how to do your own research," Donald Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement responding to PolitiFact’s questions about the post. "She’s been on a widely publicized book tour praising her husband."
Melania Trump gave her first interviews in more than two years when she appeared on Fox News in September and October to discuss her new memoir "Melania," released Oct. 8. She praised her husband in both appearances.
We found no evidence, such as news reports, court filings or public statements, to support the claim that she said she wants a divorce.
We rate that claim Pants on Fire!
Our Sources
Facebook post, Oct. 14, 2024
YouTube, Melania Trump sits down for exclusive interview: 'I want to put the record straight,’ Sept. 26, 2024
Fox Nation, A Hannity Interview with Melania Trump - A Hannity Interview with Melania Trump Episodes, Oct. 2, 2024
The Daily Beast, Melania Heaps Praise on Husband Donald Trump in Rare TV Interview, Oct. 3, 2024
NPR, This year's 'October surprise' may be no surprise at all, Oct. 13, 2024
Rutgers University, A Rutgers historian explains the origin of these potentially game-changing election eve stories, Oct. 1, 2024
The New York Times, Melania Trump gives a rare interview: 3 takeaways, Sept. 26, 2024
Statement from Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national press secretary, Oct. 21, 2024
