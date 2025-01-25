Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

Ciara O'Rourke
By Ciara O'Rourke January 28, 2025

No, Elon Musk hasn’t vowed to acquire MSNBC and fire Joy Reid

If Your Time is short

  • This claim is unfounded.

See the sources for this fact-check

Entrepreneur Elon Musk is forever threatening to take over MSNBC — at least in consistent, unfounded social media posts.

"Elon Musk confirms he will spend a massive amount to acquire MSNBC, vows to fire Joy Reid to ‘end toxicity,’" a Jan. 25 Instagram post said, referring to the MSNBC host of "The ReidOut."

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

We previously fact-checked a claim that that podcaster Joe Rogan was primed to replace MSNBC host Rachel Maddow after a "Musk takeover."

That claim originated on a self-described satire site, and it appears this one did, too.

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

We found no credible evidence, such as press releases or public statements from Musk, MSNBC or Reid — to corroborate this post. 

Among the fabricated headlines on SpaceX Fanclub, a Facebook page that notes "nothing on this page is real," is this one from Nov. 28, 2024: "Elon Musk promises major shake-up at MSNBC, vows to fire Reid - satire."

The Facebook post about Musk vowing to fire Reid to ‘end toxicity’ lacks such a satire label. We rate it False.

 

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Our Sources

Instagram post, Jan. 25, 2025

Facebook post, Nov. 28, 2024

Blog post, Nov. 29, 2024

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Ciara O'Rourke

No, Elon Musk hasn’t vowed to acquire MSNBC and fire Joy Reid

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up