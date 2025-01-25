Entrepreneur Elon Musk is forever threatening to take over MSNBC — at least in consistent, unfounded social media posts.

"Elon Musk confirms he will spend a massive amount to acquire MSNBC, vows to fire Joy Reid to ‘end toxicity,’" a Jan. 25 Instagram post said, referring to the MSNBC host of "The ReidOut."

We previously fact-checked a claim that that podcaster Joe Rogan was primed to replace MSNBC host Rachel Maddow after a "Musk takeover."

That claim originated on a self-described satire site, and it appears this one did, too.

We found no credible evidence, such as press releases or public statements from Musk, MSNBC or Reid — to corroborate this post.

Among the fabricated headlines on SpaceX Fanclub, a Facebook page that notes "nothing on this page is real," is this one from Nov. 28, 2024: "Elon Musk promises major shake-up at MSNBC, vows to fire Reid - satire."

The Facebook post about Musk vowing to fire Reid to ‘end toxicity’ lacks such a satire label. We rate it False.