U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton told voters it’s time to retire U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who has held elected office longer than Moulton has been alive, while the incumbent argued he will continue to fight for Massachusetts voters.

The Democrats faced off on the debate stage for the first time July 8 in Chicopee.

Markey, who will turn 80 on July 11, has held elected office for over 53 years, first serving in the state legislature. Moulton, a 47-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was elected to Congress in 2014.

"We need someone who is going to change the playbook, invest in a new generation of leaders, and start making Democrats win again," Moulton said during the debate sponsored by WWLP-TV.

Markey said their positions matter most: "It's not your age; it's the age of your ideas. In this race, I'm the youngest guy."

Markey and Moulton are expected to debate again Aug. 3 and Aug. 20, the latter co-hosted by PolitiFact partner WCVB-TV. The winner of the blue state’s Sept. 1 primary will face Republican trial attorney John Deaton in November. Moulton and Deaton debated in June.

The Democrats argued about financial disclosures and Medicare for All, a single, national health insurance program that would cover everyone in the United States. They agreed on protecting Haitians with Temporary Protected Status and on their disappointment in the Boston Celtics’ recent trade of star Jaylen Brown.

Here, we fact-checked some of the candidates’ statements.

Markey: Moulton "has taken advantage of sweetheart deal opportunities which private equity companies have given to him to invest in companies like Oura and Divergent that appear before his Armed Services Committee … and he has now reaped millions of dollars of opportunities from those investments."

In June, WBUR reported that Moulton owned stakes worth at least $1 million in startup companies with ties to the defense sector while serving on the House Armed Services Committee. The report focused on three companies: Oura; Investment Holdings LLC, which later became webAI; and Divergent Technologies.

Moulton and his wife invested in each of the three when the companies were private and had not offered stock to the public. The Moulton campaign told WBUR and PolitiFact that none of the companies "had any ties to the defense sector when the investments were made." By now, their military-related activities could come under the committee’s purview.

Moulton’s congressional financial disclosure forms show potential gains of $1 million, although the form allows wide value ranges so a precise figure is unclear. The Moultons have not sold any of their holdings in the three companies, so any gains so far are on paper and unrealized. (Selling them, as Markey urged in the debate, would guarantee that the Moultons reap the financial advantages directly.)

The Moulton campaign has said the couple has had "zero day-to-day input" on their financial adviser’s decisions and said the lawmaker will recuse himself from any votes that could affect the three companies.

Moulton: Markey "has invested in 14 companies that appear before his committee."

From 2014 to 2021, Markey was invested in Firsthand Technology Fund, a venture capital fund that provides technology companies with capital to develop and expand. The fund helped build Facebook, Twitter, Yelp and Roku.

During that time, Markey was a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, which would have overseen some of the industries the fund was investing in.

During the debate, Markey characterized this investment as being in mutual funds. "Anyone watching this debate can invest in mutual funds. Those are public. That's all I've ever invested in," he said.

He is correct that anyone can invest in the Firsthand Technology Fund, for instance on the NASDAQ market. In general, large funds are considered less ethically compromising for politicians than single-company stocks because any action politicians take wouldn’t benefit a specific company whose stock they hold directly.

Markey: Voters "want a housing bill that solves their problems. (Sen.) Elizabeth Warren put it together. I partnered with her on that bill. Congressman Moulton was (in Massachusetts) campaigning, rather than being on the floor of the United States House of Representatives, to vote for that housing bill."

Moulton: "I voted for the housing bill when it came up in May."

This exchange needs context. Moulton voted for a recent bipartisan housing bill — the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act — on one occasion but missed two other votes.

When the bill came to a House vote in February, it passed easily, 390-9. Moulton and 32 other lawmakers did not vote. From there, the bill went to the Senate, where it passed, 89-10, in March.

Because the text of the Senate version wasn’t identical to the House, it had to go back to the House for approval. The first time this happened, in May, the House approved the bill, with Moulton voting in favor.

Finally, in June, following further Senate action that changed the bill’s text, the House voted on the final iteration. It passed, 358-32. Moulton was not present for that vote. The bill went on to President Donald Trump, who said he wouldn’t sign it unless the Senate passed an unrelated voting bill called the SAVE America Act. The housing bill is on track to become law as long as Trump doesn’t veto it.

When the bill came up in the Senate, Markey voted several times in favor of it.

The legislation would expand access to mortgages under $100,000 through a pilot program backed by the Federal Housing Administration; increase the maximum loan limits for federal mortgage insurance programs; limit environmental review processes to accelerate homebuilding; and bar large corporations and institutional investors from purchasing new single-family homes unless expressly for the rental market.

Markey: "I support Medicare for All. Congressman Moulton does not support Medicare for All."

This is accurate.

Markey is a co-sponsor of the Medicare for All bill filed in the Senate in 2025. Moulton has not sponsored the House bill.

Markey has supported Medicare for All for several years to provide healthcare to all residents.

During Moulton’s 2019 bid for president, he did not support Medicare for All and called for improving Obamacare instead. Moulton said at the time that he thought consumers should be able to keep their private insurance.

"We need to make sure that everybody in America has access to quality affordable health care," Moulton said in 2019. "And I don’t think we do that by forcing everyone onto a government one-size-fits-all program designed in 1963."

Moulton said during the debate that he supports allowing people to keep their healthcare plan or get Medicare if they want it.

Moulton: When the Green New Deal "came up for a vote," Markey voted present.

This needs context.

Markey, one of the chief Green New Deal authors and proponents, introduced the nonbinding resolution to curb climate change and protect the environment in 2019 and reintroduced it in 2023. It never gained universal support, even among Democratic lawmakers, and didn’t make it to a House vote.

The vote Moulton referred to was in March 2019. Markey voted "present," as did nearly all Democrats in a vote pushed through by Republican leadership.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took up the bill to force Democrats to take a stand before the 2020 election. Forty-three Democrats voted "present" rather than voting yes or no. Democrats called the vote a sham and said Republicans were blocking public debate.

"Climate change is not a joke," Markey said at the time. "Mocking it is shameful."

Four Democrats joined 53 Republicans in opposing the resolution, so it failed to move forward.

Markey: Moulton voted for the $1 trillion Trump defense budget in December.

Moulton: "I voted against it."

Markey’s statement is cherry-picked.

Congress passes two kinds of legislation relating to the Pentagon. One is an appropriations bill, which provides funding. The other is an authorization bill, which addresses policies and administrative matters; it does not directly fund government activities.

Moulton — who served four tours in Iraq and retired as a captain — voted for a December 2025 authorization bill. He announced it with a news release that said the bill included "key provisions to provide robust oversight of the Defense Department, add guardrails to prevent the politicization of the military, overhaul the defense acquisition system to make it more efficient, and reinforce America’s commitment to our allies."

Strictly speaking, this vote did not provide $1 trillion in Pentagon funding. When an appropriations measure that included defense spending came up in January and February 2026, Moulton voted against it both times. He also voted against an earlier appropriations bill in July 2025, and he voted against a subsequent authorization bill in June 2026.

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