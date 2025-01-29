A Seattle doctor who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was killed in October 2024, before President Donald Trump retook office and pardoned rioters.

Days after President Donald Trump pardoned people convicted of crimes related to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, one of the rioters was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

But as social media users have discussed his death online, some have also spread misinformation about another person who participated in the Capitol attack.

"Don’t forget the j6 pardon woman killed when she used her 2A rights with a shotgun while being served for eviction," a Jan. 29 Threads post said.

Another Threads post said, "Jan 6er pardoned pulls a shotgun on men serving papers and gets killed."

These posts were flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads.)

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

Tamara Towers Parry, a Seattle doctor whose medical license was suspended after she participated in the Capitol riot, was shot and killed by one of two men delivering paperwork to her Seattle home, The Seattle Times reported.

But this was in October 2024, before Trump won the presidential election or pardoned anyone involved in Jan. 6.

The Seattle Times reported that Towers Parry was "in the midst of eviction proceedings" and "came out of her house and pointed a shotgun at the two men." One of the men, who was armed with a handgun, opened fire. The fatal shooting came less than two weeks after Towers Parry’s home was foreclosed on, the Times said, citing housing records.

Towers Parry posted video online from the Capitol riot and her involvement led to the loss of her medical license, but she was never criminally charged, KING-TV reported.

We rate claims Towers Parry was killed after Trump pardoned her False.