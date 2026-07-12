Multiple digital forensics experts analyzed the image and told PolitiFact they found no evidence of AI generation.

We found no evidence that the photo released July 12 showing Sen. Mitch McConnell in a rehabilitation facility alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, has appeared online before.

Amid growing speculation about Mitch McConnell’s health after he spent weeks out of the public eye following a hospitalization, the Republican Kentucky senator’s office released a statement and image July 12.

The image shows McConnell wearing jeans and a red checkered shirt, supported by pillows, alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, and holding a newspaper in his right hand.

Statement From Senator Mitch McConnell



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following note to constituents regarding his hospitalization and recovery:



“To my fellow Kentuckians –



“When you elected me to a seventh term and made me our… pic.twitter.com/kfx2GKqd38 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 12, 2026

Social media users, including conservative activist Laura Loomer, quickly questioned the photo’s authenticity, saying parts of the image appeared generated with artificial intelligence. Some said the photo was a recycled or altered photograph from a 2023 incident in which McConnell fell and was hospitalized, with one user saying the photo was "widely shared" in 2023.

X’s chatbot Grok repeated the claims, responding, "The photo McConnell's office released yesterday with Elaine Chao is the exact same one from his April 2023 recovery after a fall and concussion."

Yes, the photo McConnell's office released yesterday with Elaine Chao is the exact same one from his April 2023 recovery after a fall and concussion.



Side-by-side details match perfectly: the red gingham shirt, pose, smile, glasses, background, blue chair, lighting, and even… — Grok (@grok) July 13, 2026

McConnell’s statement, issued shortly after U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham died of a sudden aortic dissection and amid rumors that McConnell was in critical condition, was intended to address that speculation and provide more details about McConnell’s medical condition.

McConnell said in the statement that he was hospitalized after he fell and was briefly unconscious, and later developed pneumonia. He said doctors determined he had no broken bones, concussion, heart attack, stroke, tumors or hemorrhages. He has since moved to a rehabilitation facility.

We found no evidence the photo existed online before July 12. Two digital forensics experts who examined the image told PolitiFact they found no indication it was generated by AI or digitally manipulated.

Experts find no signs of AI generation

Matthew Stamm, a Drexel University professor who researches multimedia forensics, told PolitiFact that he and a doctoral student used a digital forensic technique developed in his lab to analyze the image’s pixels for clues whether AI was used to create it. The analysis found no evidence of AI generation, he said.

"This approach did not find evidence that the image is AI generated," Stamm said.

Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert and cofounder of GetReal Security, which develops tools to detect deepfakes and manipulated media, said his team analyzed the faces, lighting and shading and other elements of the image and found no evidence of AI generation.

We also checked the images against image verification tools from OpenAI and Google, which can check for markers that the image was generated using ChatGPT or Gemini. Neither detected signals associated with those generation tools.

No evidence McConnell photo is from 2023

Shortly after McConnell released the photo, social media users posted results purportedly from Google's AI search and Grok that said it was from McConnell’s 2023 hospitalization. The posts do not link to a dated photo or archive establishing a link.

News articles and released photos from around McConnell’s 2023 hospitalization show no other photos showing McConnell in a medical setting.

Photos published in May 2023 by Getty Images, after McConnell’s earlier hospitalization, show him wearing the same red checkered shirt under a suit jacket in the U.S. Capitol. But the 2026 image doesn’t appear to be a copy or edit of those images.

Stamm said there’s no ironclad way to verify when a photo was taken once it’s been transmitted online, because the transmittal can change the metadata that may carry that information. Still, there’s no evidence the photo, or a photo like it, existed online before July 12.

Social media users drew attention to blurry text on the newspaper in McConnell’s hand, calling it evidence of image tampering or AI generation. But the newspaper in McConnell’s hand in the photo is consistent with The Washington Post’s Sunday, July 12 Sports page, according to an X post by The Washington Post’s media reporter Scott Nover.

Stamm said that the text’s appearance is a normal effect of the photo resolution, distance and viewing angle, as well as the compression that is performed on most cameras.

"This can cause a little bit of blurring," he said. "This is normal. This happens inside everyone’s camera. It’s not a sign that something is altered."

Users also began scrutinizing the framing between the photo published by news outlets and the photo as it appears on McConnell’s website, with some pointing to a cropped version as the "original" 2023 photo.

On McConnell’s website, the photo accompanying the press release is cropped to a landscape aspect ratio, with the top and bottom partially cut out. The image contains just the corner of the newspaper.

But it appears to be just a simple crop of the larger image, Stamm said.

McConnell’s Senate website contains a carousel of news items with images attached that use the same aspect ratio, meaning the photo was potentially cropped to fit a predefined size for the website.

How to spot AI photos

AI-generated photos are getting harder and harder to detect, but there are a few ways you can check for evidence of AI use in a photo.

First, some tools that can create AI images add an imperceptible watermark to the image which can then be found using the company’s tools. For example, Google’s Gemini can check for evidence of the watermark SynthID, while OpenAI’s verify page can detect if an image contains markers of ChatGPT generation.

Other online websites that check for evidence of generative AI in images can be useful, but they’re not perfect. Stamm said some online AI detectors are better than others, but they shouldn’t be taken as definitive.

Stamm said people should investigate when they see an image that causes a strong reaction. Stamm suggested looking for multiple sources of information that confirm the photo’s legitimacy — although, in this case, McConnell’s office is the only source of the image so far.

"The first thing you should do is slow down and take it with a grain of salt," he said. "We’re seeing right here, this doesn’t show evidence of AI generation. The best thing, if people are questioning this, is look for other photos."

Our ruling

Social media posts said a photo that McConnell released on July 12 is from his 2023 hospitalization or is AI generated.

We found no evidence the photo had been shared online before its July 12 release. Digital forensics experts told PolitiFact the photo shows no signs of generative AI.

We rate the claims False.