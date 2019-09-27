PolitiFact's Trump-Ukraine-Biden coverage in one place

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, for withholding aid to Ukraine while asking the government there to look into his political rival Joe Biden. Biden’s son Hunter was director of a Ukrainian energy company while the elder Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration.

The following is a collection of PolitiFact’s ongoing coverage, which we will update as we research and report.

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Fact-checking Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Ukraine

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

Trump’s Ukraine call, a whistleblower and the Bidens: What we know, what we don’t

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

How would an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump work?

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

Here's the readout of Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

What the whistleblower law says about sharing complaints with Congress

Donald Trump said European nations have not put money into Ukraine. They have put in a lot

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

Read the declassified whistleblower complaint on Ukraine, Biden and Trump

Read the Inspector General's letter on the Ukraine whistleblower complaint

Donald Trump’s boasts about former Ukrainian prosecutor’s fairness ring false

Rudy Giuliani's role in Ukraine's investigation of Joe Biden

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Trump mentioned the ‘Crowdstrike’ conspiracy during his call with Ukraine. Here’s what that means

Trump said Democratic senators threatened Ukraine. That’s misleading

What are your questions about the Trump-Ukraine-Biden phone call? (a Google form to submit questions)