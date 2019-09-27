PolitiFact's Trump-Ukraine-Biden coverage in one place
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, for withholding aid to Ukraine while asking the government there to look into his political rival Joe Biden. Biden’s son Hunter was director of a Ukrainian energy company while the elder Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration.
The following is a collection of PolitiFact’s ongoing coverage, which we will update as we research and report.
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Fact-checking Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Ukraine
Monday, Sept. 23, 2019
Trump’s Ukraine call, a whistleblower and the Bidens: What we know, what we don’t
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019
How would an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump work?
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019
Here's the readout of Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
What the whistleblower law says about sharing complaints with Congress
Donald Trump said European nations have not put money into Ukraine. They have put in a lot
Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019
Read the declassified whistleblower complaint on Ukraine, Biden and Trump
Read the Inspector General's letter on the Ukraine whistleblower complaint
Donald Trump’s boasts about former Ukrainian prosecutor’s fairness ring false
Rudy Giuliani's role in Ukraine's investigation of Joe Biden
Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
Trump mentioned the ‘Crowdstrike’ conspiracy during his call with Ukraine. Here’s what that means
Trump said Democratic senators threatened Ukraine. That’s misleading
What are your questions about the Trump-Ukraine-Biden phone call? (a Google form to submit questions)